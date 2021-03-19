3/28: Obama calls for Russian troop de-escalation near Ukraine's border; On the Road: Ohio boy's $20 gift to soldier multiplies In an interview in Rome with Scott Pelley, President Barack Obama said Russia must move back the troops it has massed near Ukraine's border and begin direct negotiations with the Ukrainian government and the international community. The president also discussed whether U.S. action would have had an impact on Syria's humanitarian crisis; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman has an update on the story of Myles Eckert, who gave his newfound fortune away to U.S. soldier. The 9-year-old didn't realize his investment in kindness would yield such a great return.