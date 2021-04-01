3/28: Critics: Indiana law legalizes discrimination; Woman's around-the-world quest nears end Protests are growing over Indiana's new religious freedom law, which allows people and businesses to refuse to provide services based on their religious beliefs. As Adriana Diaz reports, gay and lesbian allies argue that the new law sanctions discrimination; After nearly four years, a British woman's quest to circle the globe by bike, kayak and boat is almost over. Anna Werner met up with Sarah Outen before the last leg of her London2London journey.