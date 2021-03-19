3/25: Rescuers search quicksand-like ground for Wash. mudslide victims; California drought forces salmon to migrate by truck Search teams have had to resort to using their hands to dig through the thick mud, and cameras are being inserted into air pockets in the hope of finding survivors of a mudslide that struck Oso, Wash.; and, California's long drought has left the Sacramento River so low that for the first time in two decades, the Coleman fish hatchery can't release the first of 12 million baby salmon raised there.