Live

Watch CBSN Live

3/23/17: Red and Blue

Lawmakers on Thursday delayed the vote on the health care bill despite President Trump's efforts to round up votes; The House is expected to vote Friday on the GOP alternative to Obamacare after leaders postponed the vote on Thursday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.