3/22: ISIS releases "hit list" of U.S. military personnel; Young entrepreneur runs her own business, making custom pens ISIS posted a "hit list" online, with alleged personal information on U.S. military personnel. The group is urging its followers in the U.S. to hunt down 100 U.S. military members who have taken part in the fight against ISIS overseas; and, a young entrepreneur believes the pen is mightier than the allowance. Anna Williams, 14, is in her 5th year of business as a penmaker, and has sold more than 200 handmade pens in the last year