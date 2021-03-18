3/20: Malaysia Airlines mystery: Weather adds challenge to search for possible debris; NCAA tournament appearance is special achievement for Baylor player The search is intensifying for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 after a satellite captured images of two objects in the southern Indian Ocean. Four military search planes have been dispatched to the scene, but the weather has not been kind. Lee Cowan reports.; and, Baylor University's Isaiah Austin has averaged 12 points a game and blocked 114 shots this season -- the best in his conference -- and he's done it all with one distinct disadvantage.