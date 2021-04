3/17: Penn State frat suspended over "disturbing" photos; Researcher seeks to find out why penguins waddle A former member of Kappa Delta Rho at Penn State told police about an invitation only Facebook page that featured images of women who were passed out or asleep, in various states of undress, some of them in sexual poses; and, it's one of nature's great mysteries: Why do penguins waddle? The question is getting some answers thanks to a research project taking place at the London Zoo.