3/17: Malaysia Airlines mystery: New search area spans 7 million square miles; NCAA March Madness: Harvard goes dancing for third straight year Since the communications systems of Malaysia Airlines Flight 307 were silenced, experts can only estimate its final location is along one of two corridors. To the north, the plane would have flown mostly over land, while to the south, it would have flown mostly over water. The U.S. Navy is using the P-3 Orion, one of its high-tech aircraft, to assist with the search mission; and, in seven years, Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker has turned a program that had never won a title in the 60-year history of the Ivy League into perennial contenders, winning four straight conference championships. The team is now headed to its third straight NCAA tournament.