3/16: Boston bombing jury sees boat where Tsarnaev hid; Solar-powered satellite to set sail for space Jury members were allowed to view the boat where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was eventually captured. The 21-year-old is on trial for his alleged role in the bombings of the 2013 Boston Marathon; and, time-lapse video shows a tiny satellite opening a huge sail that could carry it deep into space. Carried up on a conventional rocket, the satellite will eventually be powered only by sunlight hitting a Mylar sail.