Live

Watch CBSN Live

3/15: Suspect arrested in shooting of 2 officers in Ferguson; Student makes big bucks from old basketball shoes

Missouri officials say they have a suspect in custody after two officers were shot earlier this week in Ferguson during a protest. Authorities say videos and tips from witnesses helped them identify 20-year-old Jeffrey Williams; and, success often comes by thinking outside of the box. Chase Reed, a 17-year-old high school student, has gained a foothold in the business of used basketball sneakers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.