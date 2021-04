3/14: Massive cyclone pummels Vanuatu; The gardener in the middle of the road The South Pacific country of Vanuatu has taken a direct hit from a powerful cyclone. As Seth Doane reports, the storm packed winds of nearly 170 miles per hour; Jeff Harmes has been homeless for nearly 30 years, but still has roots and a purpose. Carter Evans met up with Harmes to see how he is growing a unique place in a Los Angeles neighborhood.