3/13: Malaysia Airlines plane may have flown hours longer; GM admits knowing of defective ignition switch in 2001 Sources say Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 continued to send signals to satellites for several hours after it lost contact with air traffic controllers. Investigators strongly suspect the plane turned west and headed back across the Malay Peninsula; and, General Motors acknowledged that it knew about an issue with ignition switches turning off in 2001 in Saturn Ions, but a comparable ignition cylinder was put in Chevy Cobalts and other cars starting in 2004.