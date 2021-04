3/12: Two officers shot in "ambush" during Ferguson protests; Glimpsing your "future self" helps you save for retirement Attorney General Eric Holder condemned the shooting of two cops in Ferguson, Missouri. An officer was shot in the shoulder, and a second in the face; and, according to a recent survey, 2 out of 5 young adults don't think about saving for retirement. But when faced with the realities of the future, that sentiment appears to change.