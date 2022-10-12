Watch CBS News

300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills seized in Bronx

Two men were arrested after police found a huge stash of fentanyl worth an estimated $9 million. Police say they found about 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and another 20 pounds of fentanyl in powdered form inside an apartment in the Bronx.
