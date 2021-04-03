Live

Watch CBSN Live

3 tons of illegal ivory seized

In the second-biggest ivory smuggling bust in the country's history, more than 500 elephant tusks, worth $6 million, were seized upon arrival at a major port in eastern Thailand. The ivory was hidden in tea leaf sacks from Kenya.
