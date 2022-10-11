CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
What are tactical nuclear weapons and how might Putin use them?
Prosecutors drop charges against subject of "Serial" podcast
Buckingham Palace confirms plans for King Charles III's coronation
Watch Live: Closing arguments as Parkland shooter faces possible death
Biden administration proposes rule that could upend "gig" work
Supreme Court declines to take up fetal personhood dispute
All Putin has left is to "rattle the nuclear saber," says H.R. McMaster
Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party
Madonna teases sexuality reveal in TikTok video: "If I miss, I'm gay"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
3 men rescued from shark-infested waters
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast -- "just in the nick of time," as they fended off sharks in the water. CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano have the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On