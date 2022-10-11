Watch CBS News

3 men rescued from shark-infested waters

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast -- "just in the nick of time," as they fended off sharks in the water. CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano have the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.