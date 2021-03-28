Live

3 Deaths, injuries in Tennessee school bus crash

At least 20 children were hurt when two buses collided on Asheville highway. It is not known what caused the crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board is monitoring and may send investigators to the scene. Scott Pelley reports.
