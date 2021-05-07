Live

2,800 JFK documents released

Thousands of secret documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released. But some of the documents will be partially redacted and some others will be held for another 180 days. CBS News' Will Rahn joins CBSN to discuss.
