25 states to cut enhanced unemployment Nearly a quarter of U.S. workers who are collecting pandemic-related expanded unemployment benefits are set to lose it, some as soon as this weekend. Lawmakers in 25 Republican-led states say they are ending the program early because the added money is leading to a lack of job applicants for businesses that want to hire. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with New York Times national economics correspondent Patricia Cohen about the politics behind the decision.