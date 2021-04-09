Live

Watch CBSN Live

23andMe CEO on genetic testing relaunch, protecting privacy

Two years ago, the company 23andMe was poised to revolutionize personal genetic medicine. With a $99 saliva kit, it offered to analyze your DNA, revealing your risk for health threats like diabetes, heart disease and breast cancer. The FDA wrote a scathing warning letter ordering 23andMe to halt sales and stop giving customers a health analysis. The feds claimed 23andMe wouldn’t cooperate and ignored inquiries for six months. CEO and co-founder of “23 and Me” Anne Wojcicki joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the company's future.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.