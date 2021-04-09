23andMe CEO on genetic testing relaunch, protecting privacy Two years ago, the company 23andMe was poised to revolutionize personal genetic medicine. With a $99 saliva kit, it offered to analyze your DNA, revealing your risk for health threats like diabetes, heart disease and breast cancer. The FDA wrote a scathing warning letter ordering 23andMe to halt sales and stop giving customers a health analysis. The feds claimed 23andMe wouldn’t cooperate and ignored inquiries for six months. CEO and co-founder of “23 and Me” Anne Wojcicki joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the company's future.