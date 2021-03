2/27: The schoolboy who became an ISIS executioner; Texas high school basketball team gets unlikely support For six months he was the masked face of terror, but now, the world has seen the real face of Mohammed Emwazi. University records show a competent, if unexceptional student; and, the Gainesville Tornadoes - a basketball team from a correctional facility - often play in front of empty bleachers since students aren't allowed to attend the games.