2/24: VA Secretary apologizes for special forces claim; 77-year-old grandmother is weightlifting champion

Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald has apologized for saying he served in the U.S. Army Special Forces. His original claim was heard on a "CBS Evening News" story that showed McDonald speaking to a homeless veteran on the streets of Los Angeles; and, there's a good chance Willie Murphy, 77, is stronger and more athletic than you are. Michelle Miller traveled to Rochester, New York to get a look at Murphy's intense routine.
