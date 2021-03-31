Live

2/23: Freezing temperatures wreak havoc in the South; Photographer captures veterans' inner selves

Frigid weather have caused many to take extra precautions. In Amarillo, Texas frozen freeways led to a multi-truck pileup. Anna Werner and Adriana Diaz report; Using a mirror and his camera, photographer Devin Mitchell has managed to capture revealing images of America's veterans. The result is a fascinating look inside the psyche of the men and women who served their country. Wyatt Andrews reports.
