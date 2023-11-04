22-year-old field hockey star becomes youngest head coach in D1 college sports Erin Matson was a rising star in field hockey before she even enrolled at the University of North Carolina. At 16, she joined the women's national team, becoming the youngest player to do so, and she continued to break records while on campus. Now 22, she was recently named the head coach of UNC's field hockey team, making her again the youngest to hold the position. Dana Jacobson reports as the team gets ready to start their season.