George Santos Under Scrutiny
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
A stake in success: Boosting profits via employee ownership
Blinken: China considering giving "lethal support" to aid Russian invasion
In Munich, West vows support for Ukraine amid frustration over pace of aid
Poland in talks with U.S. about boosting troop presence, PM says
Sanders targets pharma companies over vaccine price hikes, high drug costs
Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care, Carter Center says
Israeli airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus, Syrian state media says
Judd Hirsch on "this thing called acting"
North Korea confirms test of intercontinental ballistic missile
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
2/19: Blinken, Sanders, Gordon
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," the Biden administration mounts an aggressive diplomatic offense at an international security conference, and former President Jimmy Carter enters end-of-life hospice care.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On