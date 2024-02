2/18: The Takeout: National Security Council cyber advisor Anne Neuberger For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett sits down with Anne Neuberger, the White House's deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology. They discuss the threat of attacks from Russian cyber criminals on vulnerable systems such as hospitals and schools. She details actions the U.S. government is taking to stop such attacks, as well as the benefits and pitfalls of artificial intelligence.