2/10: Tragic end for ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller; A reflection on Kayla Mueller's shining spirit Intelligent analysts have confirmed that Kayla Mueller has been killed. Her aunt described the 26-year-old ISIS hostage as noble beyond her years; and, Americans like Kayla Mueller shine like bright lights in the darkest places. The words she wrote while being held by ISIS are striking and reminiscent of other humanitarians who came before her.