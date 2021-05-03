Live

Watch CBSN Live

20th anniversary of Hong Kong handover

20 years ago today, Hong Kong was handed over to China, ending over 150 years of British rule. The territory was supposed to retain much of its independence from Beijing, but as Ben Tracy shows, promises of freedom have not been fulfilled.
