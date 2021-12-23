Live

First-time unemployment applications hover below pre-pandemic levels

There are signs the job market is tightening as new jobless claims remain low. 205,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joins CBSN with more.
