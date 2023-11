2024 Republican candidates court Iowa evangelicals at Thanksgiving event 2024 Republican candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, were in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday for a Thanksgiving Family Forum hosted by the influential evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro has more on how the candidates are hoping to pull in support from evangelical voters.