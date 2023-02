2024 campaign watch: DeSantis hosts event near Mar-a-Lago, Haley fundraising details kept quiet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted an event just miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago with supporters and donors in attendance, hinting at a 2024 presidential run. CBS News political director Fin Gomez discusses that plus Nikki Haley's campaign finances, a potential run by former vice president Mike Pence and when to expect a reelection announcement from President Biden.