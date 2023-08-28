Watch CBS News

2023 U.S. Open underway: Here's who to watch

The U.S. Open has kicked off at Flushing Meadows in New York City with 64 matches taking place Monday and the best of the best playing on the big stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has a preview of the tennis tournament.
