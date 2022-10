What to watch for as Astros face Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series The Philadelphia Phillies are facing off against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night. The Astros are making their fourth World Weries appearance in the last six years after going undefeated in the playoffs. David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins and the host of the CBS Sports podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," joins us to discuss the matchup.