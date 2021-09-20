Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Volcano erupts in Spain

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending jets of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Read more here.
