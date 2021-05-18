Visit CBS Village
Tax filing deadline in the United States
Tax Day was pushed back a month — to May 17 — because of the pandemic. Sheneya Wilson, founder and CEO of Fola Financial, explains the changes to filing this year and when taxpayers can expect to see their tax refunds.
