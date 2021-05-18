Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tax filing deadline in the United States

Tax Day was pushed back a month — to May 17 — because of the pandemic. Sheneya Wilson, founder and CEO of Fola Financial, explains the changes to filing this year and when taxpayers can expect to see their tax refunds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.