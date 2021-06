NYC Democratic mayoral candidates address recent report on Eric Adams Five of the leading Democratic candidates in the New York City mayoral race met for the third debate Thursday night. Frontrunner Eric Adams had said earlier this week that he wouldn't participate, but reversed course, despite a recent report that raised questions about where he lived. "This is silly. I live in Bed-Stuy, I am a Brooklynite," Adams said in response to the report. Watch their remarks.