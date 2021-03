2020 election data shows Democrats lost ground with voters of color A review of 2020 election data shows Democrats lost support among voters of color, with White liberals making up a growing share of the party. New York Magazine reporter Eric Lentz joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on his interview with former Obama campaign data analyst David Shor and what his findings say about a potential winning strategy for Democrats in 2022.