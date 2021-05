Congress' role in the opioid crisis A former DEA agent says Congress hindered the agency's efforts to fight the opioid crisis by passing a bill that made it harder to seize suspicious shipments of prescription pills. President Obama signed it into law in 2016. "60 Minutes" and the Washington Post conducted a joint investigation into how the drug industry impacted this law and the opioid crisis. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes talks to CBSN about the legislation and its key sponsors.