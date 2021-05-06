Tillerson: U.S. "probing" possible talks with North Korea For the first time ever, the U.S. has confirmed Washington has direct lines of communication with North Korea. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talked about contact with Pyongyang and said the U.S. is "probing" the possibility of diplomatic talks with the regime. He made the comments earlier during his trip to China. Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, spoke with CBSN about the latest developments.