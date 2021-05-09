Live

Watch CBSN Live

2017 Unsubscribe

"It's spam, it's marked as junk, I never want to get it again." From unending political drama to devastating natural disasters, 2017 has been a relentless news year… one that left a lot of people wishing they could just “unsubscribe.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.