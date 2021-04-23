Live

2016 Final Presidential Debate: Abortion

In the third and final presidential debate, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump discussed their positions on abortion and Roe v. Wade. Hillary says she strongly supports Roe v. Wade; Trump said he would like states to be able to choose on the issue.
