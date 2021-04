2016 candidate Ben Carson on abortion, social media surge A new Reuters poll shows Donald Trump is still far ahead in the Republican race. He leads Jeb Bush by 12 points. Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Mike Huckabee and Dr. Ben Carson are tied for third. Carson is gaining ground after a strong performance in Thursday's debate. He joins “CBS This Morning” from Boynton Beach, Florida, to discuss the 2016 race for the White House.