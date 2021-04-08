Live

Watch CBSN Live

2014 was hottest year ever

A new report by NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says 2014 was the hottest year ever on record. NASA's Gavin Schmidt contributed to the report, and he joins CBSN to discuss the findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.