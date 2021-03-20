Live

2010: The Deepwater Horizon disaster

In 2010, while oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico, Scott Pelley investigated the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion that killed 11. One survivor, Mike Williams, told the story of his harrowing escape from the burning rig.
