2005: The wilder side of Gene Wilder In this "Sunday Morning" profile which originally aired April 10, 2005, correspondent Rita Braver visits with the actor renowned for such comic gems as "The Producers" and "Young Frankenstein," who talks about his immortal collaborations with Mel Brooks and Richard Pryor, and his life with Gilda Radner, who died of cancer in 1989. Wilder died this week at age 83.