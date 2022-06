20 senators announce outline of deal on federal gun laws while House Jan. 6 committee prepares for more public hearings A busy week on Capitol Hill is expected. On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 senators announced an outline of a deal on reforming the nation's gun laws in the wake of the shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. And the House Jan. 6 committee is planning several more public hearings this week. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.