2 New Jersey officers shot while serving warrant

Two officers were rushed to the hospital after they were ambushed while trying to serve a warrant in Newark, New Jersey. The shooter fired from a nearby rooftop, striking one officer in the neck and the other in the leg. Michael George reports.
