2 months later, Amazon takes on NYT report on work culture The New York Times is defending its blistering investigation of Amazon.com’s work culture from August, after the online giant launched a surprising counterattack and offered its strongest rejection yet of the Times' reporting. Norah O'Donnell reports, and CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from San Francisco to discuss what her sources are saying about Amazon's latest move.