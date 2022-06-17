Watch CBS News

2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Alabama church

Two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday night. A suspect, who hasn't been named, is in custody. Mark Strassman reports.
