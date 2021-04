1980 Flashback: The fight to save Sido the dog In 1980, a California woman's will asked that her dog, Sido, be put down after her death. The head of a San Francisco animal shelter thought such a posthumous death decree was inhumane and fought a six-month legal battle to try and save Sido's life. Former CBS News correspondent Bernard Goldberg reported on the court's decision for the June 17, 1980 broadcast of the "CBS Evening News".